The Cloud Was Covering Things Up! by rickster549
Photo 3673

The Cloud Was Covering Things Up!

But it was slow enough that there was a little bit of color coming out from the end of the cloud. Had lightning in the clouds, but just wasn't the nice streaks that I like to get.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Rick

gloria jones ace
Fabulous sunset colors and light...great leading line
July 17th, 2025  
