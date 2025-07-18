Previous
Sunset, Thunderstorms and Rain! by rickster549
Photo 3675

Sunset, Thunderstorms and Rain!

Got a little bit of everything tonight. Quite a bit of color with rain coming down and lots of clouds from the thunderstorms.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Wow...Brilliant capture
July 19th, 2025  
