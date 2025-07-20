Previous
Sure Wasn't Expecting This Tonight! by rickster549
Sure Wasn't Expecting This Tonight!

You never know what it's going to do for a sunset. Had almost thought about going home, but decided to hang around. And sure glad I did. Don't think I've seen one like this before.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Rick

Shutterbug ace
I haven’t seen one light that either. Interesting blue streak.
July 21st, 2025  
