Previous
Not Much Sun Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3679

Not Much Sun Tonight!

But did get a helicopter in the view. Mostly on the right side. Lots of people on the pier, but not much of a show tonight.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1007% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice one...
July 23rd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Looks like you captured a helicopter.
July 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact