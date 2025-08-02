Previous
Clouds, Rain and a Little Sunlight! by rickster549
Clouds, Rain and a Little Sunlight!

The clouds left a little view of sunlight peeking out there on the horizon. You can see two bands of rain out there also. I'll be taking a short trip, so won't be able to comment for a week or so, but hope to get back as soon as possible.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Rick

gloria jones ace
A mixed bag for sure...have a great trip.
August 3rd, 2025  
