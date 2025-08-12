Sign up
Previous
Photo 3692
Sunset With the Fisherman!
Just never know who or what you'll get in some of the sunset shots The guy was just walking around out there trying to catch a fish. Never did see him catch anything while we were there. Best on black if you have the time.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
1
4
Rick
@rickster549
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th August 2025 8:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Diana
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, great layers of clouds.
August 13th, 2025
