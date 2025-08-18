Previous
Tonight's Sunset Through the Trees! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset Through the Trees!

Not quite as exciting tonight as it was last night. But did get to see the sun for just a bit as it went down behind the clouds.
Rick

Diana ace
A wonderful capture and golden glow.
August 19th, 2025  
