Got Some Nice Colors After the Sun Went Down! by rickster549
Got Some Nice Colors After the Sun Went Down!

Wasn't quite expecting this tonight, but after the sun went down, things started to light up. Even the huge cloud behind us lit up, as you'll see in the next photo.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Rick

gloria jones ace
Wonderful warm sunset colors
August 20th, 2025  
