The Sun Is About to Dissappear! by rickster549
The Sun Is About to Dissappear!

And shortly after this shot, it went down behind the cloud bank and that was pretty much it for sunset. We waited around, but it just didn't light up the way it usually does.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Rick

@rickster549
*lynn ace
oouuuu!
August 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
FAVulous!
August 21st, 2025  
Brian ace
Glorious on black. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 21st, 2025  
Shirley ace
Beautiful
August 21st, 2025  
