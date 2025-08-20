Sign up
Photo 3700
The Sun Is About to Dissappear!
And shortly after this shot, it went down behind the cloud bank and that was pretty much it for sunset. We waited around, but it just didn't light up the way it usually does.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
*lynn
ace
oouuuu!
August 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
FAVulous!
August 21st, 2025
Brian
ace
Glorious on black. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 21st, 2025
Shirley
ace
Beautiful
August 21st, 2025
