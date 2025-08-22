Previous
The Clouds Took Over Tonight! by rickster549
The Clouds Took Over Tonight!

From the radar, the clouds were supposed to move on out, but that didn't happen. Got just a little bit of light, but that was about it. Was hoping to see some lightning out there, but it was just too far back in the clouds to get a decent shot.
22nd August 2025

Rick

@rickster549
Shirley ace
Nice cloud scape
August 23rd, 2025  
