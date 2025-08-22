Sign up
Photo 3702
The Clouds Took Over Tonight!
From the radar, the clouds were supposed to move on out, but that didn't happen. Got just a little bit of light, but that was about it. Was hoping to see some lightning out there, but it was just too far back in the clouds to get a decent shot.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
2
1
365
NIKON D850
22nd August 2025 7:30pm
Public
sunsets-rick365
Shirley
ace
Nice cloud scape
August 23rd, 2025
