Had A Pretty Nice Show Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3709

Had A Pretty Nice Show Tonight!

And thought it was going to be even brighter, but as usual, there was a cloud on the horizon that blocked the sun as it got on down to the horizon and then it went to a dull grey. Oh well, it was nice while it lasted. :-)
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Rick

@rickster549
Shirley ace
Lovely indeed
September 1st, 2025  
