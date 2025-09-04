Sign up
Photo 3713
Totally Clear Skies for the Most Part Tonight!
Saw the sun go all the way to the horizon tonight. No clouds really in the sunset area, so not a whole lot of color Still a nice evening out on the river.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5
365
NIKON D850
4th September 2025 7:37pm
Public
Tags
sunsets-rick365
