After the Rain Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 3715

After the Rain Sunset!

Turned out pretty nice tonight. Very calm and somewhat colorful. Did have two boats show up tonight, but they were relatively quite, compared to last night. Best on black if you have the time.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
