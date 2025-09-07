Previous
More Clouds Tonight! by rickster549
More Clouds Tonight!

Thunderstorms all around, but it did start to clear out a little and it let a little sunlight through. And then the colors started to show up.
7th September 2025

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Stunning.
September 8th, 2025  
