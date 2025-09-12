Previous
Wasn't Quite Like the Last Two Nights! by rickster549
Wasn't Quite Like the Last Two Nights!

But still had quite a bit of color after the sun went down. Really nice breeze tonight so was very pleasant out there watching the sun set.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
gloria jones ace
Oh my goodness! Beautiful!
September 13th, 2025  
