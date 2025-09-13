Previous
Well, Most of the Clouds Moved Out Tonight! by rickster549
Well, Most of the Clouds Moved Out Tonight!

So we didn't get all that color that we've had for the last three night. Another breezy evening out there.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing clear sky with the sun going down on the horizon and creating lovely reflections on the choppy sea . Quite moody ! fav
September 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great colors
September 14th, 2025  
