Some Clouds Moved in Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3724

Some Clouds Moved in Tonight!

And was blocking out the sun, so this was the most that we saw. Should have stayed, because as I was about to the house, I noticed the sky's started to light up with multiple rays. But needed to get on to the house, so couldn't stop.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Rick

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful! Here I am vacationing on the Pacific coast. I thought I could possibly have opportunities for some brilliant color here, but barely get pink within the mist rolling in. I love your capture of the beautiful color and the silhouettes.
September 16th, 2025  
