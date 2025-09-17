Previous
And It Lit Up Again Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3726

And It Lit Up Again Tonight!

Back to my regular sunset spot tonight. Have been wanting to try for another Milky Way shot, but the clouds just keep blocking it. But guess i shouldn't complain, when we're getting sunsets like this.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Rick

gloria jones ace
Stunning!
September 18th, 2025  
