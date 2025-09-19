Previous
Some Nice Colors Tonight, Even with the Sun Being Blocked Out! by rickster549
Photo 3728

Some Nice Colors Tonight, Even with the Sun Being Blocked Out!

Didn't think we would get any color tonight, since the sun was totally blocked out by that heavy bank of clouds out there on the horizon. But you just never know what It's going to do.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Peter Dulis ace
Color is great
September 20th, 2025  
Elizabeth ace
Beautiful!
September 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat sky layers...great sunset colors, light
September 20th, 2025  
