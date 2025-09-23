Previous
The Sun Was Blocked, but We Still Got Some Nice Color! by rickster549
Photo 3732

The Sun Was Blocked, but We Still Got Some Nice Color!

Almost missed this part of sunset, as a friend had brought her new baby chihuahua puppy down and everyone around wanted to play with it. Me included
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1022% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Stunning!
September 24th, 2025  
*lynn ace
wonderful clouds, colors and light
September 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact