The Colors Were Behind Us Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3737

The Colors Were Behind Us Tonight!

Not normally color in this direction, but for some reason, with the clouds back there, things lit up pretty well after the sun went down. You've always got to look around you to see what going on after the sun sets.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Rick

Photo Details

