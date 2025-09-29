Sign up
Photo 3738
Sunset Color in the Opposite Direction Again Tonight!
Similar to last night's sunset. No color at all in the direction of the sun, but at least it did light up the back skies.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Stunning! Our sky was not as dramatic, but all the “pretty” was also east.
September 30th, 2025
