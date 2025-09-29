Previous
Sunset Color in the Opposite Direction Again Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3738

Sunset Color in the Opposite Direction Again Tonight!

Similar to last night's sunset. No color at all in the direction of the sun, but at least it did light up the back skies.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1024% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Stunning! Our sky was not as dramatic, but all the “pretty” was also east.
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact