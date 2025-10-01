Previous
A Little Bit of Color Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3740

A Little Bit of Color Tonight!

Had a huge cloud blow by just before sunset and this is the back side of the cloud. Thought it would have lit up a little more, but this was about the best that we saw.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Rick

