Sunset Got Blocked Again Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3742

Sunset Got Blocked Again Tonight!

More rain moved through this afternoon and just didn't move through fast enough, so sunset was blocked. Did have some fairly interesting clouds out there, regardless.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549

Joy's Focus ace
I really love these lavender colors.It's beautiful.
October 4th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Love the sky's color...The sun looks like flames against the sky.
October 4th, 2025  
