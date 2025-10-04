Previous
We Did See the Sun Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3743

We Did See the Sun Tonight!

Got a short burst of sun as it was about to go below the horizon. And it did light things up a little bit, so was really nice to see some colors.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
