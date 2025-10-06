Sign up
Previous
Photo 3745
Tonight's Sunset With a Few Clouds Left!
When I first got there, the sky was almost completely covered with some very nice clouds. By time sunset got close, most of the clouds had disappeared. Oh well, still wasn't too bad, even with what was left.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th October 2025 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Shutterbug
ace
I think it is gorgeous. Beautiful.
October 7th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Stunning.
October 7th, 2025
