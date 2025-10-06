Previous
Tonight's Sunset With a Few Clouds Left! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset With a Few Clouds Left!

When I first got there, the sky was almost completely covered with some very nice clouds. By time sunset got close, most of the clouds had disappeared. Oh well, still wasn't too bad, even with what was left.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Rick

@rickster549
Shutterbug ace
I think it is gorgeous. Beautiful.
October 7th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Stunning.
October 7th, 2025  
