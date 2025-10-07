Previous
Sunset Was Blocked Again Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3746

Sunset Was Blocked Again Tonight!

But did get a little color as it got on down past the clouds. Wasn't much after this, as far as color. But a very comfortable evening.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Stunning.
October 8th, 2025  
