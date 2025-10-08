Sign up
Photo 3747
Somewhat Colorful Sunset Tonight!
More rain moved through today so we had some pretty nice clouds at sunset. Unfortunately, there was one small bank out there that blocked the sun as it went down, so just didn't get the back lighting as we often get.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
