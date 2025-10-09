Previous
Sunset After the Chickens! by rickster549
Sunset After the Chickens!

Rainy afternoon and almost didn't even go down. But had to run down in the off chance that the skies might open up. But that didn't happen. Good thing I saw the chickens, as it made it a little more worthwhile for going down.
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
October 10th, 2025  
