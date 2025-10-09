Sign up
Previous
Photo 3748
Sunset After the Chickens!
Rainy afternoon and almost didn't even go down. But had to run down in the off chance that the skies might open up. But that didn't happen. Good thing I saw the chickens, as it made it a little more worthwhile for going down.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th October 2025 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
October 10th, 2025
