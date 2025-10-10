Sign up
Previous
Photo 3749
Another Sunset From a Couple of Night's Ago!
Was pretty much raining all day today, so didn't even get out of the house. Ughhhh!! So had to go back to the archives to pick out one for tonight. Did like the fisherman out in the water on the right side.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
4
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10895
photos
158
followers
55
following
1027% complete
3742
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
3749
3693
3449
3748
3694
3450
3749
3695
3451
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th September 2025 7:42pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
sunsets-rick365
amyK
ace
Dramatic sky, gorgeous image
October 11th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
another nice one with that warm feeling....
October 11th, 2025
*lynn
ace
beautiful light and color ... looks peaceful to me
October 11th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Oh my....another stunner...love the reflections...
October 11th, 2025
