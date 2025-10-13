Previous
Had Some Nice Color Tonight! by rickster549
Had Some Nice Color Tonight!

Did make it down tonight and the skies lit up very well after the sun went down. And then the mosquito's came out and chased us off.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Rick

Brian ace
Glorious 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
A stunner.
October 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful.
October 14th, 2025  
