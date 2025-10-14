Sign up
Photo 3753
The Rain Has Finally Cleared Away!
So we're getting almost totally clear skies. At least we're still getting some pretty nice colors out there. as the sun sets.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
14th October 2025 6:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful
October 15th, 2025
*lynn
ace
beautifully captured
October 15th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Terrific sunset capture
October 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely silhouettes and colour.
October 15th, 2025
