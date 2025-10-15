Previous
Sunset at One of My Other Spots! by rickster549
Sunset at One of My Other Spots!

Went down to one of my other spots for sunset this evening. Perfectly clear skies so just got the orange glow of the sun as it went down. Stayed after sunset to take a look at the Milky Way, which I'll post tomorrow.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Stunning...love the water's movement
October 16th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Stunning
October 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and setting.
October 16th, 2025  
