Previous
Photo 3754
Sunset at One of My Other Spots!
Went down to one of my other spots for sunset this evening. Perfectly clear skies so just got the orange glow of the sun as it went down. Stayed after sunset to take a look at the Milky Way, which I'll post tomorrow.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
3
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
10910
photos
158
followers
55
following
1028% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th October 2025 6:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Stunning...love the water's movement
October 16th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Stunning
October 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and setting.
October 16th, 2025
