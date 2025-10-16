Previous
Sunset After the Sun Went Down! by rickster549
Sunset After the Sun Went Down!

Totally clear skies again tonight so not a whole lot of other colors. But it does usually light up like this after the sun goes down. Back to my usual spot.
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Rick

Peter Dulis ace
Love it
October 17th, 2025  
