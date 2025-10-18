Previous
Another Cloudless Sunset! by rickster549
Another Cloudless Sunset!

It looked like the rays were going to pop up tonight, but this was about the extent of any rays. At least it did bring in some pretty nice color after the sun went down.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones
Terrific sunset capture
October 19th, 2025  
