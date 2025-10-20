Previous
One More From Last NIght! by rickster549
One More From Last NIght!

One of the last ones that I got last night. There was so much color. The sun had just enough opening out on the horizon, that it really lit things up and it lasted for quite a while.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Rick

@rickster549

KoalaGardens🐨
oooooh such wonderful tones!
October 21st, 2025  
Shutterbug
Wow! This has to be one of the best places on the planet for sunset photos.
October 21st, 2025  
Barb
Incredible!
October 21st, 2025  
gloria jones
Amazing sunset image
October 21st, 2025  
Beverley
Sooo gorgeous, you capture the most amazing sunsets…
October 21st, 2025  
Brian
Wow! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 21st, 2025  
