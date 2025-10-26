Sign up
Previous
Photo 3765
A Rainy Night at the Pier!
And it's still pouring down right now at the house. Didn't want to take the good camera out there, so just used my lesser cell phone. Don't normally get picture with it, but just didn't want to take a chance with the good camera.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Nick
ace
Great moody sky and nice symmetry.
October 27th, 2025
