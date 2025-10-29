Previous
Not Much to Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Not Much to Sunset Tonight!

At least it cleared up tonight, but that one remaining cloud bank on the horizon blocked out the sun, so not much color tonight.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
October 30th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Still lovely
October 30th, 2025  
