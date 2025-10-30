Sign up
Previous
Photo 3769
A Very Clear, Windy Night at Sunset!
Totally clear, so we just watched the sun go down and that was about it. Had a little bit of color as the sun got on down, but with the wind, it just wasn't worth the wait to see if anything else was going to happen.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
30th October 2025 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
