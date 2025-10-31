Previous
Another Clear Night Sunset! by rickster549
Another Clear Night Sunset!

Totally clear tonight. So just had to wait for the sun to set and get some of the afterglow.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Rick

gloria jones ace
Gorgeous sunset capture
November 1st, 2025  
