And the Clear NIght's Blew Away! by rickster549
And the Clear NIght's Blew Away!

Guess I shouldn't have complained so about the clear skies, as tonight, it was totally cloudy. Thought it might lighten up, as you can see from the red on the horizon, but that didn't happen tonight.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Barb ace
Beautiful purple sky!
November 3rd, 2025  
