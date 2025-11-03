Sign up
Photo 3773
One More From a Couple of Nights Ago!
Really don't like this new time, but guess I'll just have to get used to it. Waited too late tonight to even go down, so missed another clear night.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Nice one!
November 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful colour and silhouettes. I, too, am not amused by the time change. As we watch German TV, the programs are all an hour later! That means I miss half as I go to bed early ;-)
November 4th, 2025
