One More From a Couple of Nights Ago! by rickster549
Photo 3773

One More From a Couple of Nights Ago!

Really don't like this new time, but guess I'll just have to get used to it. Waited too late tonight to even go down, so missed another clear night.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Rick

gloria jones ace
Nice one!
November 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful colour and silhouettes. I, too, am not amused by the time change. As we watch German TV, the programs are all an hour later! That means I miss half as I go to bed early ;-)
November 4th, 2025  
