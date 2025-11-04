Previous
Did Make it Down Tonight! by rickster549
Did Make it Down Tonight!

Another totally clear night tonight, but did get the sun just as it hit the horizon. It goes down so quick at this point, so you really have to be ready to get the shots while you can.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Rick

Brian ace
Splendid 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
November 5th, 2025  
