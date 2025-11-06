Previous
It Was An Amazing Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
It Was An Amazing Sunset Tonight!

You just never know what is going to happen at sunset. It was almost to the point of leaving, and then the skies began to show up with the red color, and just kept getting better. I'll have some for other dull nights that I can use.
