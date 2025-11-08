Previous
That One Group of Clouds Made Some Pretty Nice Colors! by rickster549
That One Group of Clouds Made Some Pretty Nice Colors!

Would have really looked nice if there had been more clouds tonight, but it turned out pretty nice , just with that one bunch of clouds.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Rick

Cathy
This month’s photos have been outstanding! You are blessed to live where you do, a new canvas every evening!
November 9th, 2025  
amyK ace
Nice glow on the water
November 9th, 2025  
