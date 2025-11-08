Sign up
Previous
Photo 3778
That One Group of Clouds Made Some Pretty Nice Colors!
Would have really looked nice if there had been more clouds tonight, but it turned out pretty nice , just with that one bunch of clouds.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
365
NIKON D850
8th November 2025 6:04pm
sunsets-rick365
Cathy
This month’s photos have been outstanding! You are blessed to live where you do, a new canvas every evening!
November 9th, 2025
amyK
ace
Nice glow on the water
November 9th, 2025
