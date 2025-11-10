Sign up
Photo 3780
Photo 3780
One More From the Other Night!
Didn't get down tonight, as it was really windy and the temps have finally started to drop. Wasn't sure I could handle that. :-) Guess I need to move further south.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
10988
photos
156
followers
55
following
1035% complete
3780
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th November 2025 5:39pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Dude.....this is EPIC!
November 11th, 2025
