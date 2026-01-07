Previous
Look Who Made it Out for Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Made it out for sunset tonight and it turned out to be a pretty nice one. The kids were out in the water trying to fish and catch bait, so guess the water wasn't too cold.
Think my double vision has cleared up and I had the prism removed from my glasses. This mad things quite a bit better, but now I'm waiting on some new glasses, and hopefully, things will really get to clear and in focus. My old prescription is way out of date, so it's time for the new glasses. Can't wait. Want to thank everyone for all of your kind comments and keeping up with my situation. Hope to be getting back out real soon now..
*lynn ace
Lots of beautiful sunset color to celebrate your return! So good to read that your vision is much better.
January 8th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Good news about your eyesight...Stunning capture....great composition
January 8th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooooh I'm so glad to see one of your sunsets again! this is divine. great to hear you are improving too and I hope with new glasses you will seeing well again soon
January 8th, 2026  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and good news, hope they will be perfect.
January 8th, 2026  
