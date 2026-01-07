Look Who Made it Out for Sunset Tonight!

Made it out for sunset tonight and it turned out to be a pretty nice one. The kids were out in the water trying to fish and catch bait, so guess the water wasn't too cold.

Think my double vision has cleared up and I had the prism removed from my glasses. This mad things quite a bit better, but now I'm waiting on some new glasses, and hopefully, things will really get to clear and in focus. My old prescription is way out of date, so it's time for the new glasses. Can't wait. Want to thank everyone for all of your kind comments and keeping up with my situation. Hope to be getting back out real soon now..