Photo 3790
One More from Last Night!
Totally cloudy tonight so didn't make it down. But did like the way the sun was somewhat filtered out by the clouds.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Great composition...nice capture of the water's movement
January 13th, 2026
