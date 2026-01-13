Sign up
Photo 3791
Sunset, Before the Sun Went Down!
Tried to change locations from where I Get the shots. One more from the other night. Had to go to the dentist today, so didn't feel like going out tonight Ughhhhh!!! Seems like one thing after another. :-(
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Brian
ace
Lovely POV and capture
January 14th, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely composition and capture.
January 14th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
The clouds have a painterly look...wonderful capture.
January 14th, 2026
