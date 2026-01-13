Previous
Sunset, Before the Sun Went Down! by rickster549
Sunset, Before the Sun Went Down!

Tried to change locations from where I Get the shots. One more from the other night. Had to go to the dentist today, so didn't feel like going out tonight Ughhhhh!!! Seems like one thing after another. :-(
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Brian ace
Lovely POV and capture
January 14th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture.
January 14th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
The clouds have a painterly look...wonderful capture.
January 14th, 2026  
