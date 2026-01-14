Sign up
Photo 3792
Somewhat Calm Sunset Tonight!
Just needed some more light to shine through. Lots of nice clouds, but the horizon was blocked and that pretty much prevented any further color from coming out. At least the wind had died down.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Brian
ace
Beautiful capture
January 15th, 2026
